Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Wins AL Cy Young Award

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Two of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal capped off his incredible season by winning the AL Cy Young Award with a unanimous vote.

Skubal was a key part of the magical late-season run that led the Tigers to the postseason for the first time in a decade. His resume was already Cy Young worthy with 18 wins, an ERA of 2.39, and 229 strikeouts. He became the first pitcher since 2020 to win the pitching triple crown by leading in all three categories.

UNANIMOUS 2024 American League Cy Young Award Winner Tarik Skubal

Skubal became the the fifth Tigers pitcher to win the Cy Young Award, and the first since Max Sherzer won it in 2013. Check out the video below of Skubal with his family when they find out that he won the award.

The genuine excitement from Skubal and his family is a perfect example of who he is. My favorite part of all of this is that the Cy Young Award was only part of the celebration with his family and friends. Skubal was also celebrating his 28th birthday when he got the news. So imagine winning the biggest award an MLB pitcher can get, then walking outside with your wife and friends to see this.

Tarik Skubal's wife surprised him with a new car for his birthday. His friends surprised him with a champagne shower.

HIS WIFE SURPRISED HIM WITH A NEW CAR FOR HIS BIRTHDAY! Then his friends got in on the action with a champagne shower. I just can’t imagine a better day for Skubal, and the best part is that he really deserves it.

What’s Next For Tarik Skubal and The Detroit Tigers?

After the magical late-season run that the Tigers put together, fans are hungry for more. This off-season the Tigers have to decide the best way to build on their recent success. So far Tigers leadership has been fairly tight-lipped about any specific plans to improve the team, and fans are anxious. Despite all of the rumors we all know that the team will be built around Skubal, and that’s a pretty good place to start.