Michigan Fashion Media Summit Empowers Students to Build Skills, Project Confidence

"If it's on your heart, it's meant for you."

This advice given by Sami Clarke Barnetter reiterated the theme of the eighth annual Michigan Fashion Media Summit (MFMS) held at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business on March 28.

Barnetter, a certified health, wellness, and fitness trainer who founded an online fitness program and activewear brand FORM, was one of several business leaders who participated in the day-long in-person and virtual event.

Student attendees took advantage of opportunities to learn about the diverse careers available in fashion and connect with fashion industry professionals. Guests included Bonnie Abraham, senior vice president of retail at Balenciaga Americas; Emilie Rubinfeld, global president of Carolina Herrera; and Rebecca Goodman Krantz, vice president of marketing and communications for Manolo Blahnik. Presenting partners included Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Steve Madden, and others.

“We wanted to be able to touch all different parts that intersected fashion,” MFMS's co-president Lila Grayson told Hour Detroit. “We wanted to make it not just about fashion but broaden our region — broaden our audience a little bit more.”

Several panel discussions during the event focused on topics such as “Redefining the Game: The Intersection of Sports and Fashion,” “Steering a Fashion Legacy,” “Beyond the Bottle: Translating Fashion to Fragrance,” and “The New Rules of Luxury Fashion.” From content marketing and media to beauty and entertainment, students gained perspective from each panelist's career insights, achievements, and what makes their job distinctive.

According to Hour Detroit, founders Ali Gropper, Rachel Roth, Ryan Walker, and Meredith Rush launched MFMS upon realizing the challenges people face trying to enter the fashion industry outside major fashion areas such as New York City. They endeavored to give students opportunities to gain knowledge and build skills to help them break down barriers to pursuing careers in fashion.