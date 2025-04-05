Cell Phone Restrictions in Michigan Schools Spark Debate Among Educators, Parents

Michigan educators, teachers, and students are re-evaluating smartphone use at school, even as more and more parents are concerned about possible changes.

During her State of the State Address on Feb. 26, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed for various educational initiatives, including statewide cell phone restrictions in K-12 public schools. House Republicans have also been voicing their concerns on legislation restricting or banning the use of cell phones in the classroom.

While Michigan's proposal isn't novel — more than a dozen other states have passed similar legislation — many school districts, including those in Livingston County, have instituted their own cell phone policies.

According to Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor, the school district's current cell phone policy reflects many aspects of the proposed legislation, including restrictions on cell phone use for K-8 students and mandates limiting phone use during dedicated instructional time at high schools.

Schools like Brighton High have instituted phone cubbies or pockets where students must store phones during class time. Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matt Outlaw said the new requirement has been implemented only at the secondary level.

What do students think? In an interview with The Livingston Daily, Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chuck Hughes said many students like having the cell phone restrictions.

“I recently spoke with a high school focus group," he told The Daily. "When asked their opinion, they all agreed that phones should not be used during instructional time unless the teacher has provided permission to do so. This is an important component to the discussion and encouraging that our students clearly understand that phones can be a distraction in school.”

Parents, however, have differing opinions. Stephanie Gavrilos, whose children are in preschool, worries that Michigan Bill 4141 would ban cell phones and personal communication devices altogether for elementary students. She believes the phones are critical to parent-child communications in an emergency.

Ruth Miazga, whose daughter is a freshman at Howell High School, believes the phone restrictions are beneficial for eliminating distractions in the classroom and teaching children the importance of personal responsibility.