Clinton Twp. to Welcome $1.4M Inclusive Playground to the Community on Friday, April 4

The Clinton Township Civic Center grounds on Romeo Plank Road at Canal are now home to an inclusive playground. Members of the public are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playground at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

AnnMarie Ottoy, the mother of an adult son with disabilities, organized a fundraising effort to turn the playground from a concept to a reality.

“I'm overjoyed to bring together children, young adults, adults, and families of all abilities to enjoy this community space, and I hope everyone follows the two most important rules: make friends and have fun,” Ottoy said on Wednesday, April 2, in a news release shared with the Macomb Daily.

According to the newspaper, the playground has been designed for everyone to use, but it is built to accommodate those with disabilities. The new playground is Macomb County's third facility, which includes parks in Shelby Township and New Baltimore that use universal design concepts to support all playground visitors' physical and intellectual abilities.

The playground features ADA-accessible soft surface playscape pods, a modified seesaw with upright backs, a sensory slide, parallel zip lines, and a communications board with symbols used in Macomb Intermediate School District classrooms.

The $1.4 million playground was funded through several fundraisers, a $300,000 allocation from the township's Board of Trustees, and a $1 million appropriation bill from the Michigan Legislature.

“The inclusive playground is an example of the great things that can be achieved when our community comes together to make an effort to raise funds, lend their expertise, plan, design, and create something great that all families can enjoy,” said Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem to the Macomb Daily.