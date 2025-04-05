Gov. Whitmer Recognizes April as Arab American Heritage Month in Michigan

On Tuesday, April 1, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared April as Arab American Heritage Month in the state. This commemoration was first observed in 2017. Since then, the state has taken time during April to highlight the contributions and culture of Arab Americans.

According to a 13 News report, Michigan is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the United States.

“Arab Americans are a part of Michigan's proud, diverse history and future,” said Whitmer. “This month, we celebrate the immeasurable contributions to Michigan's culture and economy that our Arab American friends and neighbors have made. Together, let's honor their achievements, reflect on their history, and recommit to building a Michigan where everyone can thrive.”

In her proclamation, Whitmer described the impact that Arab Americans have had on business, education, health care, technology, and other areas of American society.

Responding to Whitmer's proclamation, Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) said, “Many [Arab Americans] proudly serve as first responders, physicians, lawyers, and care deeply about the communities they live in.”

“Dearborn has long been recognized as the heart of Arab America, and the impact and contributions of Arab Americans can be felt across the state,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. “Michigan's Arab American community has made significant contributions to our state's rich tapestry through its resilience, innovative spirit, and diverse cultural heritage.”