New Construction Projects to Enhance Facilities, Recreation at 6 Oakland County Parks

Several significant construction projects will get underway at six Oakland County parks, enhancing recreational opportunities for residents. Construction work has begun at Pontiac Oaks and Waterford Oaks county parks and will soon begin at Catalpa Oaks, Red Oaks, Southfield Oaks, and Shepherd Park in Oak Park.

While the parks are undergoing renovations, Oakland County Parks Department officials anticipate temporary restrictions and closure of park facilities. Members of the public should call ahead or view the latest construction updates at OaklandCountyParks.com before visiting.

Here's a preview of some of the work planned for the parks as detailed by the Oakland County Times:

Construction of a paved parking lot, new picnic area, improved accessible pathways, and playground expansion at Catalpa Oaks County Park

Creation of accessible pathways, a nature-based play area, improved lake views, a new pavilion, and an accessible kayak launch at Pontiac Oaks County Park

Transformation of Ambassador Park in Madison Heights into the McGillivray Play Garden at Red Oaks County Park

Renovation of the northwest corner of Shepherd Park in Oak Park to create Oak Park Woods at Shepherd Park, featuring a pavilion and warming kitchen upgrades, a new restroom building, gathering and seating areas, and a new play area

Restoration of natural areas at Southfield Oaks at Beech Woods Park

Expansion of a major playground expansion, plus construction of new restrooms, a pavilion, and a fitness area at the Paradise Peninsula portion of Waterford Oaks County Park