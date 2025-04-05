Riverview Health Foundation Makes Fundraising Push to Improve Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Care

Through generous donor support and fundraising efforts, the Riverview Health Foundation has raised approximately $2 million of its $3 million goal to expand an Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Indiana.

According to a Towne Post Network report, the renovation of the Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit will expand the facility's capacity from only 14 rooms to 24 beds while creating a more welcoming environment for patients. This expansion will enable patients to benefit from the care needed in an environment offering comfort and healing.

Upon completion of the renovations, patients will find modernized rooms, expanded therapy areas containing state-of-the-art technology, enhanced communal spaces for patients and families, and upgraded facilities for staff to support their continued professional development.

“The foundation has been raising funds for this important project for several years and will continue working with generous donors to reach our goal,” said Foundation and Community Affairs Vice President Megan Wiles. “I am thrilled to share that Dr. Norman and Peggy Mindrebo have provided the lead gift for this project.”

The Mindrebos have already contributed to several Riverview Health projects, such as the Courtney Cox Cole Infusion Center garden, a maternity suite, and the piano in the Noblesville atrium.

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities has certified Riverside's Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit as an inpatient rehabilitation program for adults. This facility offers intensive therapy for individuals with cognitive, medical, or physical limitations and maintains an additional designation as a stroke specialty program.