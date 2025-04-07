This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 7
April 7 is one of Hip-Hop and R&B's most pivotal dates. This day has hosted many groundbreaking events with far-reaching implications for these popular styles of music. The American rapper Big Scarr is one notable artist whose birthday falls on April 7. The southern rapper shot to the limelight with the release of his 2021 debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper. The mixtape, his first charting release, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200. Sadly, the rapper died from an accidental prescription drug overdose in 2022, aged just 22. Read on to discover other industry-shaping events that occurred on April 7.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many critically acclaimed Hip-Hop & R&B albums have been released on this date:
- 1992: Southern rap group Poison Clan released their second studio album, Poisonous Mentality, through Luke Records. The album was mildly successful, peaking at No. 62 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: Goodie Mob, the American Hip-Hop group, released their second album, Still Standing, with guest appearances from Outkast, Lil' Will, Witchdoctor Backbone, Cool Breeze, and Chiefton. The album reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 6, and rose to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: American rapper Fat Pat's second album Throwed in da Game, released on Wreckshop Records, was the rapper's second posthumous release and peaked at No. 40 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar dropped his third album, Never Enough. It featured collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Omar Apollo, Summer Walker, and Rick Ross. The album peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and won the rising star a JUNO Award for Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year in 2024.
Cultural Milestones
This day has ushered in many important cultural moments in hip-hop & R&B:
- 1973: Motown queen Diana Ross scored her first U.S. No. 1 album with Lady Sings the Blues. The soundtrack album to the Billie Holiday biopic, which the singer also starred in, ultimately became the fourth best-selling album of 1973 in the U.S.
- 1978: American music legend Prince released his debut studio album, For You. The album, solely composed, arranged, produced, and performed by the star, peaked at No. 163 on the Billboard 200 and No. 21 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.
- 2007: R&B icon Beyonce's "Beautiful Liar" featuring Latin pop superstar Shakira jumped from its debut position of No. 94 to peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record for the highest leap on the chart. The previous record had been held by Senegalese-born rapper and singer Akon, whose 2006 single "Smack That" featuring Eminem rose from No. 95 to No. 7, eventually peaking at No. 2.
April 7 is an exceptional day that will forever be associated with many iconic moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history. From landmark album releases to record-breaking chart jumps, this day has produced some remarkable events in popular music that artists and fans will recollect for many years.