This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 7

April 7 is one of Hip-Hop and R&B's most pivotal dates. This day has hosted many groundbreaking events with far-reaching implications for these popular styles of music. The American rapper Big Scarr is one notable artist whose birthday falls on April 7. The southern rapper shot to the limelight with the release of his 2021 debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper. The mixtape, his first charting release, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200. Sadly, the rapper died from an accidental prescription drug overdose in 2022, aged just 22. Read on to discover other industry-shaping events that occurred on April 7.