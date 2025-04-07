Win Tickets to See Nelly at Pine Knob!

Get ready to party like it’s 2005 — Nelly is bringing the Where The Party At Tour to Pine Knob on August 9th, and we’ve got your shot at scoring a free pair of tickets!

Here’s how to win:

🎧 Listen to Kayla on the air Monday through Friday, April 7 – 11, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

🔐 Catch the daily secret codeword

📝 Enter the codeword in the form below for your chance to win!

It’s that easy. One codeword could get you and a friend into the ultimate throwback party with Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve lighting up the stage.

Don’t want to risk missing out?

How to Enter

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 10:00 AM on 2025-04-07, and end at 3:00 PM on 2025-04-11. To enter, visit the 1051thebounce.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.1 The Bounce listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets worth approximately $200. Prizes are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time.

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to 1 winner(s) will be selected on 2025-04-14 at 10:00 AM in a 105.1 The Bounce-conducted random drawing from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by phone and email following the random drawing.

Conditions

105.1 The Bounce reserves the right to end any contest or amend these rules upon announcement on air and by publication on the website. By entering this contest, entrants agree to the station's terms and privacy policy, which can be found at 1051thebounce.com.