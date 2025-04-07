Win Tickets to The R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!

105.1 The Bounce is bringing you the chance to vibe out with some of the biggest names in R&B!

🎤 Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét are coming to The Fox Theatre on May 3rd for The R&B Invitation Tour — and you could be in the building for free.

Here’s how to enter:

📻 Listen to J. Steele on 105.1 The Bounce

🗓️ Weekdays, April 7th – 11th

⏰ From 3PM to 7PM

🔑 Catch the keyword he drops on-air

📝 Enter it in the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets

This is a night built for real R&B fans — and it’s going down in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues.

Winners will be contacted with prize redemption details. Good luck!

How to Enter

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 03:00 PM on 2025-04-07, and end at 07:00 PM on 2025-04-11. To enter, visit the 1051thebounce.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.1 The Bounce listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets worth approximately $200. Prizes are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time.

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to 1 winner(s) will be selected on 2025-04-14 at 10:00 AM in a 105.1 The Bounce-conducted random drawing from all eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by phone and email following the random drawing.

Conditions

105.1 The Bounce reserves the right to end any contest or amend these rules upon announcement on air and by publication on the website. By entering this contest, entrants agree to the station's terms and privacy policy, which can be found at 1051thebounce.com.