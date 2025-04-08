THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

105.1 The Bounce has two whizzes on the turntables, DJ Scorpion and DJ JINX. Every morning, starting April 7th, listeners will have a chance to Beat The Wiz to win a four pack of tickets to see The Wiz at The Fisher Theater.

Each weekday morning, Our very own WIZ will play a mix of five short music clips, and the first caller than can name all 5 wins the tickets to see the WIZ at the Fisher Theatre!

ABOUT THE WIZ

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

Everybody rejoice!

June 17-29

The Fisher Theatre