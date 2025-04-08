ContestsEvents
Detroit Community Unites for 5th Annual Autism Walk

Michael Vyskocil

More than 1,000 people gathered on Sunday, April 6, to support autism awareness and acceptance for the fifth annual autism walk at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. The nonprofit Autism In The D organized the walk in partnership with Au-some City 313 and Hezekiah Kids.

The walk's founder, Tiera Moultrie, has two sons diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She said the annual event demonstrates Detroit's commitment to helping those in the autism community.

"It's not even 1K. It's not even one mile. The point is just to create that awareness and acceptance for autism, so we don't walk long, cause our kids don't even like long walks. It's definitely a short walk, just to show that support and acceptance," Moultrie said in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

In 2020, Autism In The D hosted its inaugural Autism Awareness Walk in honor of Moultrie's son. Since 2020, Autism In The D has built a community of advocacy for autism while organizing several children's pop-ups, events, parent play, and support meet-ups.

Sunday's event raised money to bring Detroit's first autism-inclusive and adaptive kids' gym into reality. Learn more about this fundraising effort and how you can contribute by visiting Autism In the D's website.

