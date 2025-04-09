Michigan Court Affirms Ruling for Suicide Prevention Center Near Ann Arbor

A Michigan higher court has upheld a ruling against a group of 26 residents who have challenged the location of a residential center for young individuals with anxiety and depression near their homes outside Ann Arbor.

The project, named Garrett's Space, received final approval from Superior Township officials in October 2024. The center, designed to assist individuals ages 18 to 28 who are struggling with anxiety and depression, will offer temporary stays at a facility situated on a 76-acre wooded property off Dixboro Road in Superior Township.

Groundbreaking for Garrett's Space will be held on Thursday, April 24.

Scott and Julie Halpert founded the nonprofit, named in memory of their son Garrett, who died by suicide in 2017. The center will provide a wide range of treatment options for youth with anxiety and depression and provide voluntary stays for young people to participate in support groups and activities such as art, music, meditation, and yoga.

Neighboring property owners sued Superior Township in August 2023, hoping to overturn a rezoning that township leaders approved for the project in July 2023. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a summary disposition by Washtenaw County Judge Carol Kuhnke, who dismissed the neighbors' claims in January 2024.

According to an MLive report, the property owners argued that the rezoning decision made it possible for the Garrett's Space project to proceed. They argued the ruling was inconsistent with the “rural residential” surroundings and ran contrary to the township's master plan.