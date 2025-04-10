Big Sean Chooses Between Eminem and Lil Wayne on ‘Sound Check’

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Big Sean performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What happens when a hip-hop star has to choose between two of his biggest musical heroes? Big Sean faces that exact dilemma in the latest episode of UPROXX’s Sound Check—and the choices aren’t easy.

Hosted by Jeremy Hecht, the fast-paced series puts artists on the spot, asking them to choose between songs from some of their favorite musicians. The result? A deeper look into their musical influences, personal stories, and career-defining moments.

During his appearance, Big Sean is challenged with picking between classics by artists like Common, E-40, and Michael Jackson. But the real pressure kicks in when he’s asked to decide between Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”—two legendary tracks from two of his biggest inspirations.

“It’s crazy the impact they both have had on me, how both of them have gone out of their way for me,” Sean reflects. “8 Mile just inspired me crazy, but so did ‘A Milli,’ dawg. When he dropped ‘A Milli,’ it was unbelievable […] They’re both GOATs.”

He also recalls a moment that stuck with him—when Lil Wayne gave him a shoutout in his verse on “Deep”: “I feel like Sean don’t get enough shine / Is it because he ain’t got the tattoos? He ain’t throwin’ up signs?”

“When he did that, I was like, ‘Bruh, you ain’t have to’ — he was rapping like I was one of his artists,” Sean says.

So, who did he ultimately choose? Emninem. Check out the episode below.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
