Big Sean Chooses Between Eminem and Lil Wayne on ‘Sound Check’
What happens when a hip-hop star has to choose between two of his biggest musical heroes? Big Sean faces that exact dilemma in the latest episode of UPROXX’s Sound Check—and the choices aren’t easy.
Hosted by Jeremy Hecht, the fast-paced series puts artists on the spot, asking them to choose between songs from some of their favorite musicians. The result? A deeper look into their musical influences, personal stories, and career-defining moments.
During his appearance, Big Sean is challenged with picking between classics by artists like Common, E-40, and Michael Jackson. But the real pressure kicks in when he’s asked to decide between Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”—two legendary tracks from two of his biggest inspirations.
“It’s crazy the impact they both have had on me, how both of them have gone out of their way for me,” Sean reflects. “8 Mile just inspired me crazy, but so did ‘A Milli,’ dawg. When he dropped ‘A Milli,’ it was unbelievable […] They’re both GOATs.”
He also recalls a moment that stuck with him—when Lil Wayne gave him a shoutout in his verse on “Deep”: “I feel like Sean don’t get enough shine / Is it because he ain’t got the tattoos? He ain’t throwin’ up signs?”
“When he did that, I was like, ‘Bruh, you ain’t have to’ — he was rapping like I was one of his artists,” Sean says.
So, who did he ultimately choose? Emninem. Check out the episode below.