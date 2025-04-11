4 Books to Read During Arab American Heritage Month

Young beautiful female student studying in the library, female student in hijab smiling among books studying material independently reading literature.

During Arab American Heritage Month, April is an ideal time to appreciate the achievements, contributions, and history of Arab Americans. The following four book recommendations from The New Arab can help foster conversations about Arab American cultural understanding.

"Alligator & Other Stories" by Dima Alzayat

This collection of nine short stories explores the lives of Syrian immigrants and refugees living in the United States.

The "Alligator" uses witness transcripts, TV show scripts, and internet forum posts to understand the story of a Syrian couple in America in 1929.

Zayat provides perspectives on the first wave of Syrian immigrants to the United States and how white Americans often thought of them as being the “good immigrant.”

"Behind You Is The Sea" by Susan Muaddi Darraj

Susan Darraj's adult novel connects the stories of several Palestinian American families in Baltimore. The work is divided into several short stories focusing on different events at various times.

"Behind You Is The Sea" explores the everyday lives and problems facing Palestinian families in America. The stories also reflect perspectives from Christian Palestinian families, an often underrepresented group in literature.

"Mama in Congress" by Rashida and Adam Tlaib

With assistance from her son Adam, Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shares the story of how she became the first Muslim woman in the U.S. Congress in this children's book.

Adam tells his younger brother Yousif his mother's story, from growing up in Detroit as the daughter of Palestinian immigrants with 14 brothers and sisters, to how she connected with community activism and politics.

This picture book introduces children to the themes of social justice, activism, and the role of elections and governments.

"The Coin" by Yasmin Zaher

This bizarre novel details the story of a young, wealthy Palestinian woman who has moved to New York. She teaches at a middle school for underprivileged boys by using teaching methods that are unconventional and often misunderstood.