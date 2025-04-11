Detroit Mom Turns Her Daughter’s Autism Journey Into a Movement With ‘Change The World For You’

By Clay & Alisha B | 105.1 The Bounce

Tiffany Jackson is a powerhouse mom on a mission — and it all started with her daughter, Daijah.

At just four years old, Daijah was diagnosed with autism. Since then, Tiffany has been navigating the journey with love, laughter, and a whole lot of heart. Inspired by her daughter’s vibrant personality (her nickname is Daisi, by the way), Tiffany founded Change The World For You, a non-profit dedicated to helping children on the spectrum and their families thrive.

One of the biggest sparks behind this mission? Tiffany’s new book, inspired by Daijah’s first menstrual cycle — a topic that isn’t often talked about, especially in the autism community. But Tiffany knew there had to be a better way to prepare other parents and kids for this moment. So she created something real, helpful, and rooted in love.

“I don’t want other parents to have to be a deer in headlights like I was,” Tiffany shared with us.

The book doesn’t just cover the basics — it includes a sensory chart and communication board to help non-verbal kids express how they’re feeling. It’s a game-changer for kids like Daijah… and for families trying to figure it all out in real time.

Alisha B, whose younger brother is also on the spectrum, said it best:

“I love your soul, Tiffany. You are such a gem.”

But Tiffany isn’t stopping at the book. She’s bringing the love to the community too! Coming up on April 19, Change The World For You is hosting a tennis clinic in partnership with another autism-focused athletic club. Daijah will be out there learning the sport (and looking fabulous — she’s been named best dressed two years in a row!).

And if you love a good glam night out, there’s also a black-tie fundraiser gala coming soon — and yes, Daijah will be showing out in her own style. As Tiffany said:

“She can do whatever she wants — she’s a star.”

What has Daijah taught her mom? Two things: patience and acceptance.

“The goal isn’t to change our kids for the world… it’s to change the world for them.”

We couldn’t love that more.

Want to support Tiffany and her mission?

📖 Grab the book at CTW4YOU.com or on Amazon

📲 Follow @ChangeTheWorldForYou on Instagram & Facebook

🎾 Attend an event — and maybe meet Daijah in person!