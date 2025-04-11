Grey Ghost Reveals New Burger Takeout Concept Coming to Ferndale This Summer

The restaurant team that brought Detroit the popular Grey Ghost burger concept has hatched plans for a small, more casual eatery in downtown Ferndale: Little Ghost.

As the first fast-casual concept for Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the restaurant group that owns Grey Ghost, Basan, and Second Best Bar in Detroit, Little Ghost will launch in a 1,000-square-foot space this summer.

The new dining establishment will feature Grey Ghost's signature cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, and side dishes like french fries. Little Ghost is being designed primarily for a carryout experience.

"We're really excited to bring this new project to life," said chef and co-owner Joe Giacomino in a news release shared with The Detroit News that announced the name. "The Grey Ghost burger has built quite a loyal following. We're thrilled to be able to offer it in a playful new way in Oakland County."