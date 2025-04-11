Grey Ghost Reveals New Burger Takeout Concept Coming to Ferndale This Summer
The restaurant team that brought Detroit the popular Grey Ghost burger concept has hatched plans for a small, more casual eatery in downtown Ferndale: Little Ghost.
As the first fast-casual concept for Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the restaurant group that owns Grey Ghost, Basan, and Second Best Bar in Detroit, Little Ghost will launch in a 1,000-square-foot space this summer.
The new dining establishment will feature Grey Ghost's signature cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, and side dishes like french fries. Little Ghost is being designed primarily for a carryout experience.
"We're really excited to bring this new project to life," said chef and co-owner Joe Giacomino in a news release shared with The Detroit News that announced the name. "The Grey Ghost burger has built quite a loyal following. We're thrilled to be able to offer it in a playful new way in Oakland County."
The team of Four Man Ladder — which includes Giacomino, Chef John Vermiglio, and partners Will Lee and Michael Gray — see the Little Ghost in Ferndale as the first of several locations it will unveil. Upon opening at 22305 Woodward Ave., south of Nine Mile Road, Little Ghost will offer daily carryout, local delivery, and catering services upon request.