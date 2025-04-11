Soulja Boy Reportedly Ordered to Pay $4M to Former Assistant in Assault Lawsuit

Things just got a whole lot more serious for rapper Soulja Boy. According to multiple reports, a California jury has found him liable in a civil lawsuit brought by his former assistant, and he’s now been ordered to pay her nearly $4 million in damages.

The woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe, sued Soulja Boy back in 2021. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her, physically attacked her, and even held her captive during her time working for him. On Thursday, April 10, four years after the suit was filed, the jury awarded her just over $4 million in compensatory damages.

Soulja Boy has denied all the claims. “The district attorney never filed charges. I was never charged or convicted of this, criminally,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “So, to be accused of this civilly is beyond me. I’ve never done any of the things they’re accusing me of. I just feel like this is very unfair.”

According to PEOPLE, Doe filed the lawsuit in January 2021. She allegedly worked for Soulja Boy as his personal assistant starting in December 2018. Her job included things like cooking and cleaning, and she was supposed to be paid $500 a week. But according to the lawsuit, things quickly took a dark turn.

Within weeks, Doe claims that Soulja began sending her “unsolicited pictures of his penis.” The two had a short romantic relationship, but the complaint says it turned violent.

In the lawsuit, as reported by PEOPLE, Doe describes several disturbing incidents. She says he punched her in the head so hard that she “lost consciousness,” and in another situation, attacked her “so hard that she thought she was going to die.” She also allegedly was locked in her room for three days without hot water and was sexually assaulted “on numerous occasions.”

Doe had reported the alleged abuse to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in December 2020, but according to Rolling Stone, the agency later said there wasn’t enough evidence to file criminal charges.