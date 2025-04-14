ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to See Chris Brown Live at Ford Field!

Chris Brown just added a 2nd show in Detroit — and 105.1 The Bounce is giving YOU a shot to be there for free! Here’s How to Win: 🕙 Listen…

Matt Christopherson
Chris Brown just added a 2nd show in Detroit — and 105.1 The Bounce is giving YOU a shot to be there for free!

Here’s How to Win:

🕙 Listen to Kayla on 105.1 The Bounce

📆 Monday – Friday | April 14 – 18

🕐 10AM – 3PM

👂 Kayla will drop a secret code word during her show. When you hear it, come back right here and enter the code word in the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chris Brown on August 7th at Ford Field.

🎟️ Want to lock in your seats?

🚨 Contest Entry Form

🎉 Good luck from Kayla and 105.1 The Bounce – Detroit’s Throwback Hip Hop and R&B!

Click here for contest rules.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Win Tickets to The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy at the Fox Theatre!
