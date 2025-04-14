Win Tickets to The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy at the Fox Theatre!
105.1 The Bounce is giving you a chance to see everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky family in action—live on stage!
🎧 Here's How to Win:
- Listen to J Steele on 105.1 The Bounce
- Monday – Friday | April 14 – 18
- Listen for the secret code word and enter it below for your chance to win!
🎟️ Prize:
- A pair of tickets to see The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy
- Date: Tuesday, April 22nd
- Venue: The Fox Theatre – Detroit
- Buy Tickets Here
Winners will be contacted with prize redemption details.
It’s spooky, it’s hilarious, and it’s happening at the Fox Theatre—only from 105.1 The Bounce!
Click here for complete rules.
