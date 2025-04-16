Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti Brings Documentaries, Michigan Films to Big Screen

The Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti (iFFY) will revisit the Riverside Arts Center from Thursday, April 17, to Saturday, April 19. The festival will showcase two feature films, four short film blocks, and live performances in tandem with its 26.2-hour filmmaking marathon.

iFFY will also offer two free workshops allowing new and seasoned filmmakers to connect, learn, and experiment with filmmaking.

"We are definitely still a grassroots festival that is primarily run by volunteers and local filmmakers," said iFFY co-director Micah Vanderhoof in a statement shared with Concentrate. "We have a diverse range of films this year that ended up being very encouraging and inspiring, especially from a filmmaker's perspective."

Highlights of the film festival include the following:

The "Michigan-ish" film block will open the festival on Thursday, April 17, and feature 11 short films by Michigan-based creators.

A screening of "The Tuba Thieves" on Friday, April 18, focuses on how members of the Deaf community are communicating through storytelling.

A screening for "Union" on Saturday, April 19, will focus on unionization efforts among Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island.

The 26.2 Filmmaking Marathon returns to challenge filmmakers to produce four-minute short films over the course of 26 hours. The resulting films will screen on the final day of the festival, Saturday, April 19.

Vanderhoof's curated horror film program will also be showcased this year. "Body Betrays Itself" will investigate themes of "revenge, catharsis, cathexis surrounding gender dynamics and how we relate to the body" throughout seven films.

The iFFY festival will also include a new partnership with Media Live Ypsi (MLY). This upcoming live performance festival will preview its fall season on Saturday, April 19.