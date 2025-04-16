ContestsEvents
Kanye West Says He Hates ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Most people see My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as Kanye West’s crown jewel—an album that’s not just good, but legendary. But Ye himself? Not so much. In fact, he’s made it clear he really doesn’t like it.

In a string of posts on X, Kanye dropped a bomb: “I hate My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Like haaaaaaate that album.”

He explained his reasoning, tying it back to one of the biggest moments in his career—the infamous 2009 Taylor Swift interruption at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I made Dark Fantasy out of fear and to prove something. It was like ‘coming back from the Taylor Swift moment’. I should have leaned in more,” he wrote.

Kanye even went as far as saying his 2016 album The Life of Pablo beats MBDTF easily: “The Life of Pablo is waaaay better than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Go song for song.”

He did give a little love to a couple of tracks, though: “Songs I love on Dark Fantasy are: 'Devil in a New Dress,' 'Blame Game.' Songs I love on N----- C--- now known as Yeezus cause Don C influenced me to change the title: On Site, Hold My Liquor, Blood on the Leaves.”

And this isn’t the first time he’s thrown shade at Dark Fantasy. Even though Rolling Stone ranked it as the 17th greatest album of all time—and the 8th best of the 21st century—Kanye has been singing a different tune.

Just last month, he stirred things up again by posting in a now-deleted post on X: “Ye Album waaaay better than Dark Fantasy.”

The Ye album, released in 2018, only had seven tracks and wasn’t exactly a fan favorite.

