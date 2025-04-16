This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 16

Hip-hop and R&B's rich and colorful history is replete with memorable dates. However, few have had the impact and enduring resonance of April 16. One influential figure whose birthday falls on this day is the Senegalese-American R&B singer Akon, born in 1973. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist gained prominence with his 2004 single "Locked Up," which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has released five studio albums over his two-decade career, with his most successful being his second studio album, Konvicted, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.