Dearborn Museum Celebrates Arab American Heritage Month With Events, Exhibitions

The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn invites residents and visitors to explore the stories of Arab American life through events and exhibitions as part of Arab American Heritage Month.

Recognized nationwide as the country's only museum dedicated to Arab American stories, the facility is marking its 20th anniversary this year with the theme "AlBayt Baytak" — Arabic for "This home is your home."

Learn more about some of the events taking place through the museum this month:

Saturday, April 19

From noon to 2:30 p.m., attendees can explore Arab American food culture on a guided tour of East Dearborn called Yalla Eat!, which means "Let's go eat!" Participants will sample bites and sweets from grocery stores, restaurants, spice shops, and bakeries along Michigan Avenue. Tickets are available for $50 for museum members and $60 for members of the public.

Saturday, April 26

Zawaya, meaning "corners" in Arabic, is a book launch celebrating recent works that explore the intersection of various literary perspectives by Arab American writers. Moderated by the museum's artist-in-residence, Mariam Bazeed, the panel will feature works from authors such as Tarik Dobbs, Hadeer Elsbai, Laila Lalami, and Youssef Rakha.

The event is free to attend with an RSVP. Details about the writers and their work can be found on the museum's website.

Exhibitions Through April

The museum will offer free admission through April in recognition of Arab American Heritage Month. Admission includes access to the following exhibitions: