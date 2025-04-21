Mom & Me giveaway

Do you and mom need some quality time together? Enter below for your chance to win a BOUNCE Mom & Me prize pack! You could win tickets to see The Weeknd , plus movie passes and some spending money!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00amEastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday April 21st , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday May 8, 2025. The BOUNCE will randomly select One (1) winner on Thursday May 8, 2025 and upon verification, will receive 2 tickets to see The Weeknd at Ford Field Sat May 24th, 2 passes to a MJR Theatre, and a $100 Visa Gift Card. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $340. Up to One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here.