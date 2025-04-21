ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to The R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!

Listen to J. Steele on 105.1 The Bounce from 3PM to 7PM, Monday through Friday, April 21st – 25th for the daily keyword and your chance to win a pair…

Matt Christopherson

Listen to J. Steele on 105.1 The Bounce from 3PM to 7PM, Monday through Friday, April 21st – 25th for the daily keyword and your chance to win a pair of tickets to the smoothest show of the season — The R&B Invitation Tour starring Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét!

🎟 What You Could Win:

  • A pair of tickets to see Joe, Musiq Soulchild & Eric Benét
  • Live at the Fox Theatre on May 3rd

🎫 Tickets are on sale now at 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com

Eric BenétJ. SteeleJoeMusiq Soulchild
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Win Tickets to Kidz Bop Live at Pine Knob!
ContestsWin Tickets to Kidz Bop Live at Pine Knob!Matt Christopherson
Mom and Me
ContestsMom & Me giveawaydwarner
Win Tickets to The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy at the Fox Theatre!
ContestsWin Tickets to The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy at the Fox Theatre!Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect