Big Sean Drops Album Tease at NBA Playoff Game
Things are heating up in the NBA playoffs, and the New York Knicks just turned up the pressure. They snagged a win in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against…
Things are heating up in the NBA playoffs, and the New York Knicks just turned up the pressure. They snagged a win in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, taking the lead 2-1. The action went down at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, and don’t worry—Game 4 is coming right back there this Sunday.
Even though the Pistons ended the night with an L, Detroit definitely didn’t disappoint. The city came alive with fans, celebs, and some surprise moments that had the whole arena buzzing.
One of the night’s biggest “wait, what?!” moments came courtesy of Michigan’s own Big Sean. He popped up on the jumbotron with a surprise message straight from his phone: “New Album Soon.” The moment, caught in a video that's been blowing up on social media, shows Big Sean chilling next to Babyface Ray while holding up the message loud and proud. His last album Better Me Than You dropped last year, and before that, fans were vibing to Detroit 2 in 2020.
As the series rolled into Detroit, so did the star power. Knicks superfans Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet didn’t let the road trip slow them down—they showed up courtside at Little Caesars Arena, decked out in their Knicks gear like it was Madison Square Garden.
Detroit fans had their own star squad too. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds were spotted in the crowd, soaking in the playoff energy. And the nostalgia was real as 2004 NBA champs Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace made appearances to cheer on their old team.