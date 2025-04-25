Prom Remodeled: Detroit’s Adult Prom Party With a Purpose

Clay and Lisha B from The Morning Rollout had special guests in the studio — Diallo Smith, President and COO of Life Remodeled, and Ian Conyers from Amazon — to talk about one of Detroit’s biggest events this spring: Prom Remodeled, happening April 26th.

What’s Prom Remodeled all about?

“It’s a party, but it’s a party with a purpose,” said Diallo. “We created this concept called Prom Remodeled as an adult prom, so you can relive and redo your prom years later.”

Whether you loved your prom, missed it, or just want a do-over with the right date this time, Prom Remodeled is your second chance — powder blue tuxes, party buses, ruffled dresses and all.

But the mission runs deeper.

As Diallo explained, “We repurpose vacant school buildings into spaces where people can get workforce development, youth programs, and health and wellness services.” In fact, thanks to their efforts, one of their neighborhoods now boasts the lowest crime rate in the city — “Say it again!” Clay shouted during the interview, hyped at the good news.

Amazon joins the movement.

Ian Conyers from Amazon, this year’s title sponsor, shared why they’re backing the event: “Life Remodeled is a fantastic organization that’s been supporting the community in so many ways. We’re ready to get tuxed up!” he laughed.

The party is going to be lit.

This year’s entertainment lineup is stacked.

“We’re happy to have DJ Kool — not just as a hip-hop legend but as a hip-hop ambassador,” Diallo revealed.

Plus, you’ll catch the Mega 80s band, DJ Z-Lite, and live DJs spinning everything from techno and house to old-school jams across the whole building.

From red carpets to stretch limos, guests can expect to roll up in style, snap prom pictures, sip on adult beverages, and feast on eats from top Detroit food spots like Baobab Fare, Andiamo’s, and BESA.

As Ian teased, “Come ready to get some good food and some good drinks!”

New leadership, same mission.

Life Remodeled is also celebrating big changes: Diallo was officially named the organization’s new President and CEO.

“I’m just a kid from the east side of Detroit,” Diallo said, “so it gives me a lot of pride and excitement to be able to take this on and continue seeing our communities thrive.”

How you can be part of it:

🗓 When: Saturday, April 26

📍 Where: Durfee Innovation Society

If you can’t make it, you can still make a difference by donating to support Life Remodeled’s work across Detroit.