This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 25

From culture-defining music releases to highly controversial events, April 25 has witnessed groundbreaking moments with far-reaching implications for music culture. One industry figure celebrating their birthday on this day is the Grammy-nominated American R&B singer-songwriter Will Jordan, born in 1989. He's best known for writing the hook to the Multi-Platinum-selling hit single "Fly" from Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj's 2010 chart-topping debut album Pink Friday. The song featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of many revolutionary hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:

1995: American gangsta rap duo Mobb Deep released their second album, The Infamous, which included guest appearances by Q-Tip, Nas, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. The album enjoyed commercial success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1995: American gangsta rap duo Mobb Deep released their second album, The Infamous, which included guest appearances by Q-Tip, Nas, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. The album enjoyed commercial success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: American Hip-Hop duo Ying Yang Twins released their debut album Thug Walkin' through ColliPark Music and Universal Records. The album reached No. 54 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

2019: American rapper Kevin Abstract released his third album, Arizona Baby, featuring production by Jack Antonoff and Romil Hemnani. The album peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

April 25 has ushered in many important moments in hip-hop and R&B culture:

1992: American rap duo Kriss Kross scored a U.S. No. 1 hit with their single "Jump." The catchy tune, written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks. It's widely considered their most definitive song.

1992: American rap duo Kriss Kross scored a U.S. No. 1 hit with their single "Jump." The catchy tune, written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks. It's widely considered their most definitive song.

2000: American hip-hop group Cypress Hill dropped their fifth album, Skull & Bones, through Columbia Records. The commercially successful album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also heralded significant challenges and tragic moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2002: American singer and rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from the seminal R&B girl group TLC died in a car crash in Honduras at the age of 30. The Grammy-winning artist was in the Central American country for a spiritual retreat at the time of her untimely passing.

2002: American singer and rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from the seminal R&B girl group TLC died in a car crash in Honduras at the age of 30. The Grammy-winning artist was in the Central American country for a spiritual retreat at the time of her untimely passing.

2022: American R&B and soul singer Jimmy Thomas died aged 83. He's best known for his work with Ike Turner's band, the Kings of Rhythm, and the Ike & Tina Turner Revue R&B ensemble.

2023: American R&B and rock 'n' roll singer Billy "The Kid" Emerson died aged 97. He's best known for the song "When It Rains, It Really Pours," which rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley recorded and popularized in 1957.