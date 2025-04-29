Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Musician to Star in Gatorade Commercial

Kendrick Lamar has made history as the first musician to star in a Gatorade commercial, leading the company's new "Lose More. Win More." campaign. The ad debuted during NBA Playoffs weekend and features a lineup of elite athletes, including Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Shedeur Sanders, alongside Lamar. Backed by Lamar's GNX cut "Peekaboo," the commercial also features a short training sequence with Lamar.

In the ad, Lamar tells the story of how Gatorade came into existence, reminiscing about the dehydrated woes that the 1965 University of Florida football team experienced –– and the subsequent masterful concoction that is now the iconic sports drink. "Take the '65 Gators. Losing steam, losing players, losing sweat," intones Lamar, his words carrying the weight of a poet. "So they can work more, sweat more. 'Cause when you do that, you can surpass the hype. You can inspire generation after generation."

The campaign plays off of Gatorade's time-honored “Is It In You?” platform, emphasizing inner strength, dedication, and the power of overcoming obstacles, conjuring the spirit of the brand's iconic '90s advertising but pitching to a new generation of athletes. Lamar's involvement coincides with Gotorade's decision to reinvent itself in 2024, and the partnership remained at full steam as we moved into 2025 with headline talent and creative storytelling.

Meanwhile, as the NBA Playoffs heat up, celebrity fans are rallying behind teams like the Knicks and Lakers. The Lakers tied their series with the Timberwolves after winning Game 2. In a related campaign, country artist Shaboozey appears in another NBA Playoffs commercial featuring Aerosmith's "Don't Want to Miss a Thing."