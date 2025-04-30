ContestsEvents
Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Cooking Up Second Album Following 2023 Success

Laura Adkins
Split image of Danny Brown performing on the left and JPEGMAFIA performing on the right.
Jeff Schear/Stringer via Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The word is out, and Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA are back in the studio. Brown dropped a photo with JPEGMAFIA on Instagram April 27, with just two words: "Vol II." The post points to a follow-up of their SCARING THE HOES album, SCARING THE HOES Volume II.

Their first joint effort came out last year, and it was one of the defining hip-hop albums of 2023. It included a guest spot from redveil, and JPEGMAFIA crafted all the beats that time around. Signs point to him doing the same on this new project. 

These two go way back. They first clicked on Brown's 2019 track "Negro Spiritual." When they made their first album together, they ended up with so much heat they had to tack on bonus tracks.

There's lots of speculation about whether the new album will continue the spiritual themes of the first one or use a new style. Recently, Brown has been exploring hyperpop sounds while returning to his hip-hop roots. He collaborated with 8485 to create "G.I.R.L." Many fans are excited about SCARING THE HOES Volume II, and they hope it will continue to push genre boundaries.

Brown's Instagram page also shows him cooking up something with Quadeca, but we don't know if those sounds will make it to the new record. Meanwhile, JPEGMAFIA's been putting in work. He linked with Flume to drop "Track 1" early last year, and whispers say there's more where that came from.

No one knows yet when this new album will drop.

Danny BrownJPEGMAFIA
Laura AdkinsWriter
