RiverBeat Festival Makes Memphis Return This Weekend with Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, and More

Jennifer Eggleston
The RiverBeat Music Festival will make a triumphant return for a second year at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis on May 2-4. Following a debut in 2024, this year's festival is set to boast an even more expansive lineup representing the vibrant musical history of the city.

"RiverBeat is more than just a music festival – it's a celebration of Memphis's rich musical heritage and its vibrant future," says Jeff Bransford, Festival Producer at Mempho Presents. "From blues and soul to rock and hip-hop, we're looking forward to our second year as we continue to elevate Memphis's position as a premier destination for live music and cultural experiences."

Headliners for 2025 include Missy Elliott, The Killers, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals. Following her critically acclaimed Coachella appearance, Missy Elliott will perform on May 2 at 10 p.m. on the Orion Financial Stage. Memphis Rap OGz, featuring legends like La Chat and Crunchy Black, will celebrate Southern hip-hop history with a set earlier that evening at 6:30 p.m. Other iconic hip-hop names on the lineup are Ludacris and Busta Rhymes.

The festival continues to spotlight local talent. The Sensational Barnes Brothers will perform their spiritual soul sound on May 3 at 2:30 p.m., and experimental bass virtuoso MonoNeon will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. the same day. Public Enemy, making their first RiverBeat appearance, will perform on May 3 at 8:05 p.m. on the Bud Light Stage, followed by The Killers' 25th-anniversary celebration performance at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's highlights include gospel-soul icon Elizabeth King at 2:30 p.m. and rising pop sensation Benson Boone at 7 p.m., both on the Orion Financial Stage. Progressive Latin space country band Salo Pallini will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will cap off the festival's run with what's sure to be a memorable performance on May 4 at 9:30 p.m.

RiverBeat 2025 keeps its eyes toward the city's musical past while turning its ears and imagination towards forward-looking new sounds and experiences, offering music fans an unforgettable weekend that is worth the celebration.

