Kid Cudi Teases ‘NEVERLAND’: New Era Begins May 9

Kayla Morgan
2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards - Show Kid Cudi performs onstage during the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The wait is over: Kid Cudi has officially kicked off the rollout for his new album. On Wednesday (April 30), the Cleveland native took to X to share the title of the lead single—“NEVERLAND.” While he didn’t include a snippet, he did post a brief visual and added a ferris wheel emoji to set the tone.

“Pre save NEVERLAND, my first single from my new album, NOW! At http://kidcudi.com,” he wrote. 🎡

Fans who visit the site will find a countdown revealing that the song is set to drop on Friday, May 9.

Last month, Cudi hinted at even more surprises. He announced plans for exclusive listening events in a few select cities, giving fans a rare chance to hear the music before anyone else—and share their thoughts directly with him.

“Hey fam. I see the excitement. I have an idea. I wanna get 10 fans in a room to hear my first 2 singles and then afterward, we interview u and u tell us what u heard. Plannin on it this month,” he wrote. “Ill be listening w u so u meet me and we chill and vibe out.”

So far, the cities confirmed are New York, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Cleveland.

In a March interview with Hube, Cudi opened up about the creative process behind the album. When asked what makes a successful collaboration, he talked about stepping out of his comfort zone.

“This new direction that I’m taking with my album has been exciting for me because I put myself in an uncomfortable situation to achieve it,” he said. “When I first started making this album, I didn’t know if I would even be able to sing at the level I needed to in order for it to be executed in the right way. Working on these songs, collaborating with the writers and producers, and building songs from the ground up—it did something for me as an artist.”

He continued: “I haven’t created like this in a long time. It’s been years. With my last few projects, I was getting beats from different people and building an album that way, but there is something about being in a room and creating something from scratch—from a simple hum—it’s so fulfilling.

“I proved to myself that I was able to accomplish it when I finished it. I had to take a step back to realize, ‘Wow, that was so outside of my comfort zone.’”

Kid Cudi
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
