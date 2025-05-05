Cash Money Records Shifts Detroit Show Date for 30th Anniversary Tour

The Detroit stop of Cash Money Records' 30th Anniversary Tour moved to July 31 at Little Caesars Arena. Officials made the switch from the original August 9 date as part of the label's 10-city celebration.

Music fans will see the Cash Money Millionaires, including Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Turk, and B.G., take the stage with The 400 Degreez Band. The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and Young Gunz join as guests.

Brothers Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams started their New Orleans music company in 1991. Four years passed before their first full album hit the streets: Kilo G's raw and gritty The Bloody City with beats by Mannie Fresh.

A deal with Universal Music in 1998 changed everything. According to 313 Presents, they've become the most successful independent record label in America, selling over 100 million albums worldwide. Young Money Entertainment brought stars like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj into the mix.

These performances will blast through the United States. Music will fill the air in Biloxi, Jacksonville, Charleston, and Greenville. The beats continue in Austin, Cleveland, Chicago, and New York. However, The Lox will skip some shows.