Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge at The Aretha!

Tune in to Kayla on 105.9 KISS-FM from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, between 10 AM and 3 PM. Each day, Kayla will announce a secret code word….

Matt Christopherson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Richard Wingo, Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman, and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge attend Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tune in to Kayla on 105.9 KISS-FM from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, between 10 AM and 3 PM. Each day, Kayla will announce a secret code word. Once you hear it, return to this page and enter the code word below for your chance to win!

🎁 Prize Details

Each day, one lucky listener will win a pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge live in concert on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit. This iconic waterfront venue offers an unforgettable live music experience.

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

🔒 Enter the Code Word Below

Only entries with the correct code word will be eligible.

Good luck from Kayla and 105.9 KISS-FM – Detroit’s R&B Leader!

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
