Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge at The Aretha!
Tune in to Kayla on 105.9 KISS-FM from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, between 10 AM and 3 PM. Each day, Kayla will announce a secret code word….
Tune in to Kayla on 105.9 KISS-FM from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, between 10 AM and 3 PM. Each day, Kayla will announce a secret code word. Once you hear it, return to this page and enter the code word below for your chance to win!
🎁 Prize Details
Each day, one lucky listener will win a pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge live in concert on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit. This iconic waterfront venue offers an unforgettable live music experience.
🎟️ Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com
🔒 Enter the Code Word Below
Only entries with the correct code word will be eligible.
Good luck from Kayla and 105.9 KISS-FM – Detroit’s R&B Leader!