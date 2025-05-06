Win Tickets to see MasterChef All-Stars LIVE!

MasterChef All-Stars Live! The Heat. The Competition. The Culinary Magic—LIVE! Get ready, food lovers! MasterChef All-Stars Live! is hitting the road, bringing your favorite chefs straight from the MasterChef kitchen to The Fox Theatre on October 10th! This brand-new, high-energy stage show delivers the ultimate MasterChef experience—LIVE up close and personal! We're hooking up a lucky winner to witness epic head-to-head battles, thrilling challenges, and jaw-dropping culinary creations right before their eyes! Fill out the Entry form below to enter!

Can't wait to see if you'll win?! Click Here to get your tickets NOW!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to see MasterChef All-Stars Live on October 10th, 2025, at The Fox Theatre!

How To Enter

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for YOUR chance to win!

Contest Rules

Official Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 10:00 AM on May 6th, 2025, and end at 11:59 PM on September 8th, 2025. To enter, visit 1051thebounce.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.1 The Bounce listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets to MasterChef All-Stars Live on October 10th, 2025, at The Fox Theatre. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is TBD. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.1 The Bounce's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on September 9th, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET, in a 105.1 The Bounce-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries.

Conditions