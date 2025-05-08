Ferndale Pride 2025: The Celebration You Can’t Miss This May 30–31

Detroit, get ready to show up and show out — Ferndale Pride 2025 is taking over Nine Mile on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, and it’s going to be one for the books!

Lisha B from The Morning Roll Out sat down with Julia Music, executive director of Ferndale Pride, and Michael Christian, co-owner of Motor City Drag Kings, to talk about what makes this year’s Pride celebration one of the most powerful — and packed — events yet.

“It’s Free. It’s For the Community. And It’s Real.”

Ferndale Pride has been a staple in Michigan’s LGBTQ+ scene for over a decade, raising over half a million dollars for local nonprofits in just 14 years. Julia made it clear: “It’s free to the public. There’s no barrier to entry. And it’s all about community.”

Michael added, “Ferndale Pride ends up being a lot of people’s first Pride. It’s accessible, right on Nine Mile, and super welcoming.”

This year, the festival was truly powered by people — with local donations stepping in to make it happen when big-name sponsors didn’t. “It felt like we were doing this to give back to the community, because they gave to us,” Julia said.

Drag, DJs, and the Most Inclusive Lineup Yet

One thing’s for sure — the drag show is going to SLAY.

Michael and his brother Teddy have put together a powerhouse two-hour lineup featuring all the local title holders — Miss Gigi’s, Mr. Gigi, Miss Amateur, Vicki Gordon (the oldest queen to hit the stage this year), and many more. You’ll also see Bentley James, Dante Gabana, Courtney Charles, Elvis DeVille, Zha Zha Shi, and so many others bringing the heat. Full production numbers, costume changes, and fierce energy are guaranteed.

And the main stage headliners? Oh, we’re talking about:

🎧 Remarkable and Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale holding it down on the dance stage

and holding it down on the dance stage 👑 Baddie Brooks, reigning Miss Trans Michigan, headlining the main stage

The entire vibe is about giving performers space to shine. “We wanted to not just feature a few people doing multiple numbers,” Michael said, “but let more people have their moment.”

Reading With Royalty, Rock Climbing, and Real Accessibility

It’s not just for the grown-ups — Ferndale Pride is for everyone.

This year’s Reading With Royalty segment in the children’s area features drag kings, queens, and trans leaders reading books, signing autographs, and dressing in themed costumes. Kids can also enjoy bracelet-making, aerial acrobatics, popsicles, and even a 3D rock climbing wall with multiple ability levels.

There’s also a lactation area, sign language interpreters, and support for deaf and hard of hearing attendees. “This is how we show kids and families that being yourself is something to celebrate,” Julia said.

Pro Tips for First-Timers

🚍 Use the shuttle service or FAST bus — parking in Ferndale is tight.

or FAST bus — parking in Ferndale is tight. 💧 Hydrate — water stations are available, thanks to BASF.

— water stations are available, thanks to BASF. 🍴 Explore — food trucks, bars, restaurants, and local businesses will be open all day (and Orchid is partying until 4 a.m.!)

— food trucks, bars, restaurants, and local businesses will be open all day (and Orchid is partying until 4 a.m.!) 📸 Say hi to the entertainers — they’re wearing sashes and love taking pics with attendees!

Don’t Miss the Opening Ceremonies + Newcomer Drag Show!

Get there early on Saturday — the opening ceremony kicks off at 12 PM, followed by the Newcomer Drag Show, featuring performers hitting the Pride stage for the very first time. “These folks are fired up and ready,” Michael said. “We want that crowd full from the start.”

Want to Get Involved?

Ferndale Pride is still looking for volunteers! From set-up and clean-up to event support, there are plenty of ways to help make this celebration run smoothly. Sign up at FerndalePride.com under “Get Involved.”

Ferndale Pride 2025

📍 Downtown Ferndale (Nine Mile, between Livernois & Woodward)

📅 Friday, May 30 & Saturday, May 31

🎉 Free admission | Live music | Drag shows | Kids’ activities | Food trucks & more