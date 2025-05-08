Sean Paul, Wiz Khalifa Announce 2025 Good Vibes Only Tour

Sean Paul and Wiz Khalifa have announced that they're co-headlining the Good Vibes Only Tour, which will take place from July 6 to July 27, and includes DaBaby as a special guest. The tour kicks off at Darren Lake Amphitheater in New York, stopping at Toronto, Cincinnati, and St. Louis before wrapping up at the Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta. You can expect a vibrant mixture of hip-hop and dancehall that will keep the energy high.

Sean Paul told Jamaica Glener, "I was very happy to hear that Wiz wanted me to just headline alongside him. Wiz Khalifa is a big artiste and he was, like, 'I want to do this tour with Sean because it's a good balance.' It's not like some other hip hop act that him haffi a compete against. Both of us have our own niche in music. And it was the same thing with me and Ashanti dem. She had her crowd that came to see her, and me [have] my crowd ... yes, them overlap."