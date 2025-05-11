The Flourish Awards: Honoring Detroit’s Unsung Heroes

Taking place at the beautiful Garden Theatre on May 15, 2025, from 6 PM to 10 PM, The Flourish Awards will be a powerful night of community, appreciation, and inspiration. With meaningful award categories and special honors, this event highlights the dedication and creativity that fuel Detroit’s vibrant cultural and creative landscape.

Guests can expect to experience heartfelt nominee spotlights, emotional moments of recognition, and a strong sense of community as we lift up those who often work quietly behind the curtain to make greatness happen. It’s a night for those who uplift others—and now, it’s their time to shine.

Voting is still open until Sunday! Make your voice heard and support your favorite nominees by casting your vote here.

First round voting ends Sunday 5/11 11:59 pm.

