Children of Celebrities Are Not Your Punching Bags

It’s getting weird. Really weird. Grown adults on the internet spend their time tearing down children—literal kids—because they’re related to someone famous. From YouTube comments to TikTok threads, celebrity kids are under attack by strangers who forget one very important thing: they’re children. No matter their last name, no matter how rich or famous their parents are, these kids are human beings, and the constant criticism needs to stop.

Take North West, the 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She’s been performing recently—most notably playing Simba in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. Instead of celebrating her courage and talent, people online rushed to judge. Critics slammed her performance, questioned whether she belonged on stage, and even accused her of getting special treatment because of her parents. She's been called a "nepo baby" (short for nepotism baby), as if an 11-year-old is responsible for her family name. Others mocked her for looking “too grown” or for not acting enough like a kid. It’s as if people forgot: she is a kid. And when the backlash grew too loud, her mom, Kim Kardashian, defended her publicly on The Kardashians, saying enough is enough.

Even outside of big performances, the hate doesn’t stop. Kim Kardashian and North West share a joint TikTok account, where they post light-hearted content like dance challenges, makeup routines, and fun moments together—just like any other mom and daughter bonding online. But no matter what they post, a flood of negativity follows.

Instead of just scrolling past or keeping it positive, commenters often use the videos as a place to criticize North’s appearance, behavior, or even parenting choices Kim makes. It doesn’t seem to matter how innocent or age-appropriate the content is—some people are only there to be mean. The harassment became so constant that Kim eventually turned off the comments entirely, just to protect her daughter from the unnecessary cruelty.

Imagine being 11 years old, trying to have fun on a family TikTok, and constantly being told you're "too grown," "cringe," or only relevant because of your parents. It’s not feedback—it’s bullying.

Sadly, North isn’t alone. Beyoncé’s children have also been unfairly targeted by strangers online. Before Blue Ivy Carter was even born, people accused Beyoncé of faking her pregnancy. Seriously. A viral clip of Beyoncé sitting down in an Australian interview had internet trolls claiming she was using a surrogate to avoid “ruining her figure.” That was back in 2011—and it was just the beginning.

When Blue Ivy was a toddler, the comments kept coming. Strangers made fun of her hair, her looks, and Beyoncé’s parenting choices. Imagine being so bold that you think it’s okay to insult a baby on the internet. Beyoncé, in true Queen Bey fashion, clapped back through her music. In her 2016 hit Formation, she proudly sang: "I like my baby heir with baby hairs and afros / I like my negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils."

That was Beyoncé defending her family with power and pride. Blue Ivy eventually grew into a confident young girl who joined her mom on the Renaissance World Tour in 2023. When she first danced onstage, she looked a little nervous—of course she did, she was just 11. But instead of cheering her on, critics picked apart every move. Still, Blue didn’t let it stop her. She trained harder, came back stronger, and became a star of the tour. Fans now cheer for her talent and grace, but it shouldn’t have taken so much hate to get there.

Even now, the bullying continues—this time aimed at Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Because they’ve mostly been kept out of the spotlight, some people have filled in the gaps with wild rumors and unnecessary speculation. When Rumi recently appeared on the Cowboy Carter tour, dancing sweetly alongside her big sister Blue Ivy and their mom during the song “Protector,” the internet should’ve celebrated the beautiful moment. She looked joyful, confident, and totally in her element.

But instead of letting her shine, trolls came out of the woodwork again.

Clips of Rumi waving to the crowd with excitement quickly went viral. Then came the unsolicited commentary. Some people said, “She might be on the spectrum.” While a few spoke with curiosity or compassion, many others used the moment to mock her, drop slurs, or act like being different is something to laugh at. It was painful to watch.

Thankfully, there were voices of reason pushing back: “Ain’t nothing wrong with that little girl!” one person wrote. And they were right. Rumi was simply being a child—happy, present, and enjoying a rare moment in the spotlight with her family. But that didn’t stop the speculation from spreading.

Talking negatively about any child is wrong. But gossiping about kids you’ve never met—projecting diagnoses, labeling them, or mocking them for just existing—isn’t just cruel. It’s creepy. Rumi doesn’t owe the world an explanation for who she is. She’s a child. That should be enough.

And here’s another thing that needs to be said loud and clear: Being autistic isn’t a bad thing—so why do people talk about Beyoncé’s twins like it is?

Saying someone might be on the spectrum shouldn’t be used as a way to tear them down. Autism is not a flaw. It’s not a punchline. It’s not a problem to be “spotted” in strangers, especially not children. When people throw around those comments to explain away a kid’s behavior—especially in a mocking or critical tone—they’re not just being disrespectful to that child. They’re being disrespectful to every autistic person who deserves understanding and respect.

This isn’t a one-time thing. It’s a pattern. Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, has also faced online bullying. At just 11 years old, when she released her hit song “Whip My Hair,” people criticized her for being “too grown,” questioning her style and maturity. Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, faced over-sexualization and mean comments about her looks before she was even a teenager. These are real kids with real feelings, not punching bags for people hiding behind screens.

Alabama Barker, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also faced harsh backlash just for growing up in the public eye. As a teen, she explored music and fashion, like many her age, but was met with constant criticism online. From people accusing her of cultural appropriation for experimenting with rap, to others judging her makeup and calling her “too grown,” Alabama was picked apart just for expressing herself. She clapped back, reminding people she’s still discovering who she is—and deserves the space to do that without being attacked.

Now, at 19, she’s becoming more confident in who she is and better at navigating the negativity. While the criticism hasn’t disappeared, Alabama has shown that growth and resilience are possible—even when the world’s watching.

The internet is powerful, but with that power comes responsibility. Celebrity kids didn’t ask for fame. Many were born into it and are just trying to grow up, like anyone else. Tearing down a child for their appearance, their hobbies, or their performances isn’t “criticism”—it’s bullying, plain and simple.

It’s okay to have opinions. It’s okay to not like a movie or a song. But when that opinion turns into hate aimed at a kid—just because their parent is famous—it crosses a line. It’s time to remember: these are not characters in a drama or punchlines for clout. They’re human beings. They’re children. And they deserve better.