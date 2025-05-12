Coco Jones’ First Album Soars to No. 1 on R&B Charts, Announces 40-City Tour

Rising star Coco Jones is having a major moment. Her debut album, Why Not More? just hit the No. 1 spot on Current R&B Album Sales and placed third for current R&B Albums overall. It also broke into Billboard's Top 10, marking a memorable start.

In an article with NME, music critic Puah Ziwei stated, "Jones isn't scared to push boundaries, whether it's her own or R&B as a genre."

And it shows. The new deluxe version of her album introduces 17 songs, including "Is It Mine," "Control Freak," and "Taste." Future, YG Marley, and London on da Track also collaborated with her on select tracks, each bringing their tones to the project.

If you want to see her live, she just started a 40-city tour on May 6 in Philadelphia. The ex-Disney star will stop in big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago before heading to Europe in September. She will also perform in Paris and Berlin before her final show at London's Roundhouse on September 19.

Lady London and TA Thomas will join her tour as guest performers at chosen stops. Jones recently graced the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, stunned in a Manish Malhotra creation. A cream suit jacket adorned with lace and pearls, showing that her fashion is just as bold as her music. A day later, she announced the Why Not More? tour on her Instagram with the caption, "Why Not More? Tour coming to a city near you, can't wait to see y'all."