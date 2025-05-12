This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 12
May 12 is a significant date in R&B and Hip-Hop. This day has hosted many consequential moments with lasting impact. One prominent artist commemorating their birthday on this day is…
May 12 is a significant date in R&B and Hip-Hop. This day has hosted many consequential moments with lasting impact. One prominent artist commemorating their birthday on this day is American rapper Cuban Doll, who was born in 1998. She shot to the limelight with the release of her 2017 single "Rat Bitch." She has since released six albums and collaborated with other popular rappers, including Lil Yachty and Lil Baby.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 12 has hosted the release of several seminal albums and charting singles in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1992: American Hip-Hop artist MC Breed released his debut album, 20 Below, featuring production by Bernard Terry and DJ Flash. It peaked at No. 155 on the Billboard 200 and No. 40 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: The soundtrack album Streets Is Watching for Abdul Malik Abbott's film of the same title was released through Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and Def Jam Records. The album, featuring performances by Jay-Z, DMX, N.O.R.E., Ja Rule, Memphis Bleek, and Sauce Money, peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2003: American hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas released the song "Where Is the Love?" The lead single from their third album, Elephunk, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in the U.K., Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and Denmark.
- 2009: American rapper Cam'ron released his sixth album, Crime Pays. It performed well commercially, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
- 2009: American rapper Paul Wall dropped his fourth album, Fast Life, via Asylum Records and Swishahouse. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: American rapper Lil Durk dropped the song "All My Life," the lead single from his eighth album, Almost Healed. The song, featuring acclaimed rapper J. Cole, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the rapper a GRAMMY for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2023: American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his 20th mixtape, Richest Opp. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has seen upheavals in hip-hop and R&B, including the arrest of a key figure and the passing of an industry icon:
- 2006: American hip-hop disc jockey and radio personality D.J. Star was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. His arrest came after he made on-air threats to urinate on and perform sexually lewd acts on his rival D.J. Envy's four-year-old daughter.
- 2024: American alto saxophonist David William Sanborn died of prostate cancer at the age of 78. He was known for blending R&B with jazz and instrumental pop and played on many albums by renowned figures, including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Rickie Lee Jones.
May 12 will be remembered by hip-hop and R&B fans for various reasons. This day saw the release of numerous iconic albums and singles .