This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 12

May 12 is a significant date in R&B and Hip-Hop. This day has hosted many consequential moments with lasting impact. One prominent artist commemorating their birthday on this day is American rapper Cuban Doll, who was born in 1998. She shot to the limelight with the release of her 2017 single "Rat Bitch." She has since released six albums and collaborated with other popular rappers, including Lil Yachty and Lil Baby.