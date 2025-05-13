Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Accused the Rapper of Abuse

Model Denise Bidot publicly accused rapper Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. of physical and emotional abuse. She claimed that he ended their relationship via text message on Mother’s Day. In her Instagram stories, Bidot claimed that Wayne not only broke up with her, but also had his assistants evict her and her daughter from a former partner from their shared home. The model was also recovering from a recent surgery when all these things happened.

Denise Bidot: “A New Low, Even for Him”

Denise Bidot called the rapper’s behavior “diabolical,” according to Entertainment Weekly. She shares, “Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother's Day today. I am just recovering from surgery. I can't even lift boxes, but this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today."

The model added that she’s “unsure how to even process” her emotions and asked for lawyer recommendations. She also revealed that the rapper has “two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has.” Bidot also mentioned that she’s been “nothing but supportive” and that she’s “loved him 'til the end of the f---ing world.”

Emotional and Physical Abuse

Bidot also alleged that Wayne did not just abuse her emotionally, but physically as well: “It's not just the emotional abuse. This man has actually laid a f---ing hand on me. Like, nah. And I took it. What's crazy is they always say you're so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he's put his hands on.”

She also said Wayne’s recent behavior is a “new low, even for him.” She accused him of taking advantage of her as well, “You literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls---?”