“Win Tickets Before You Can Buy Them” to see Scarface with Too Short!

You can win tickets before they go on sale to see Scarface with Too Short at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre June 27 th .

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday May 13, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday May 16, 2025. The BOUNCE will randomly select Five (5) winners on Friday May 16, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is TBD. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of BOUNCE. BOUNCE-WMGC General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce