Usher, Chris Brown, The Weeknd Set for Epic BET Awards Battle in 2025

The 2025 BET Awards stage is set for an epic clash between music giants on June 9, 2025. Usher's Coming Home, Chris Brown's 11:11 Deluxe, and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow will compete for top awards at the star-studded event.

With 21 wins, Brown holds the record for most BET Awards by a male performer. His awards cover multiple categories, from the best music videos to the most iconic collaborations.

These three artists have transformed the R&B music game since 2010. Each brought unique styles. Brown's dance moves, Usher's timeless vocals, and The Weeknd's moody beats changed how fans think about the genre.

When The Weeknd first took the BET stage, he shook up tradition. His After Hours win proved BET was ready to shift toward edgier sounds. While the artist started with releasing underground mixtapes in 2011, he rose to stardom fast with his talents.

Since his start in 2001, Usher has been setting the bar high. His early hits on 8701 and Confessions won him BET's Best Male Artist awards. Songs like "Climax" and "Good Kisser" also show that he still got it years later.

Chris Brown's music keeps coming nonstop. His first hit, "Run It!" started an amazing run, with BET voters picking him time after time.

In 2025, they're all shining bright in their lanes. While Usher dazzled millions at the Super Bowl, Brown's social media numbers keep soaring. Meanwhile, The Weeknd branched into TV production with HBO and is releasing his Hurry Up Tomorrow film on May 16.

The 2025 BET Awards signal a special moment, as the three giants of R&B face off at once. If you've been watching past shows, you might have caught the epic Usher vs. Brown battles year after year. Now, The Weeknd is joining the mix.