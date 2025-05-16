ContestsEvents
Brighton High School Holds Inaugural Unified Sports Camp

On Thursday, May 15, Brighton High School hosted its inaugural unified sports camp for students in grades JK through eighth grade. The event paired students with disabilities with other student-athletes…

Girls running over hurdles indoors

On Thursday, May 15, Brighton High School hosted its inaugural unified sports camp for students in grades JK through eighth grade.

The event paired students with disabilities with other student-athletes to compete and train for sports competitions together. This program was held without charge for all Brighton Area Schools students.

The unified sports camp is one of many ways that Brighton High School seeks to promote acceptance and inclusion through sports.

Visit Brighton High School's website for more information on upcoming athletics programs. 

