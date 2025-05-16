Chelsea’s Main Street Park Alliance Receives $1M RAP Grant to Create New Public Park

The Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) announced it has received a $1 million Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The grant will support a $2 million fundraising gap needed to revitalize a blighted property, the former Federal Screw Works brownfield, in downtown Chelsea into a public park.

“Many generations will benefit from this park's impact on our community's vitality. The City of Chelsea appreciates the Main Street Park Alliance, community members, and the State of Michigan for all the support and effort to take on such an impactful project,” said Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn in a statement shared with The Sun Times News.

In addition to local businesses and residents, MSPA has also earned support from state representatives for the project.

“I know how important it is to have a place where families can come together, where kids can play safely, and where everyone feels welcome,” said Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (R-Jackson). “Main Street Park will be that special place for Chelsea — a space that reflects the heart of the community.”