Detroit City Council OKs Funding for New Detroit City FC Stadium
The Detroit City Council has approved a funding plan to finance the construction of the Detroit City Football Club’s new stadium. City council members agreed to reimburse Detroit City FC…
The Detroit City Council has approved a funding plan to finance the construction of the Detroit City Football Club's new stadium.
City council members agreed to reimburse Detroit City FC up to $5.9 million for demolishing the vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital on the site of the new stadium complex.
According to a Local 4 News Detroit report, the hospital facility near Detroit's Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods has been vacant since 2007. The former hospital structure was acquired by the Detroit City FC in 2024. At the time of its purchase, the club intended to raze the hospital building to accommodate the stadium's construction.
The $6.5 demolition project will begin in August and be completed by next spring. The new stadium is anticipated to open before the club's 2027 season.
“Having a professional stadium within our community will provide a space where parents, children, and families can bond over the game they cherish, all without having to travel far or stretch their budgets,” Detroit resident Bianca Cuevas wrote in a statement distributed to Bridge Detroit. “Given the current political climate, creating inclusive, affordable, and accessible spaces for families to gather is more important than ever.”
According to Bridge Detroit, tax revenue generated at the stadium for 21 years will be redistributed to the site's developer to partially cover the expenses of demolition, asbestos cleanup, and other work on adjacent land to the hospital site that's separated by a rail line. The taxable value is expected to increase from $465,911 to $5 million.