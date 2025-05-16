World’s Largest Bounce House to Bring Giant Inflatables to Fraser

Billed as the "world's largest bounce house," Big Bounce America is bringing a giant inflatable complex to Fraser during the weekends of May 17-18 and May 23-25.

Big Bounce America will bring its inflatables to Steffens Park at 33000 Garfield Road. Visitors can expect seven large inflatable attractions, including the following:

A newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House

A 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course, The Giant

A customized sports arena, Sport Slam

A three-piece, space-themed wonderland, airSPACE

A deep sea foam party inflatable, OctoBlast

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased online. They include a three-hour admission pass to the event, a timed session on the World's Largest Bounce House, and unlimited access to the remaining inflatables.