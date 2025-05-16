World’s Largest Bounce House to Bring Giant Inflatables to Fraser
Billed as the “world’s largest bounce house,” Big Bounce America is bringing a giant inflatable complex to Fraser during the weekends of May 17-18 and May 23-25. Big Bounce America…
Billed as the "world's largest bounce house," Big Bounce America is bringing a giant inflatable complex to Fraser during the weekends of May 17-18 and May 23-25.
Big Bounce America will bring its inflatables to Steffens Park at 33000 Garfield Road. Visitors can expect seven large inflatable attractions, including the following:
- A newly expanded 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House
- A 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course, The Giant
- A customized sports arena, Sport Slam
- A three-piece, space-themed wonderland, airSPACE
- A deep sea foam party inflatable, OctoBlast
Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased online. They include a three-hour admission pass to the event, a timed session on the World's Largest Bounce House, and unlimited access to the remaining inflatables.
“The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced,” said Noa Visnich, tour manager of The Big Bounce America, in a statement shared with MLive. “Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make this a not-to-miss experience.”