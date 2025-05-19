3 Things You Need To Know – May 15th

Detroit's Film Industry Urges For State Incentives

Detroit's film industry is pushing for renewed state incentives to bring productions back to Michigan.

Canva

Industry professionals gathered at Cadieux Sound Studios to prepare for a legislative effort in Lansing. Those in support of the incentives are citing the city's appeal and potential for job creation as their main reasons for the state's support.

Michigan's lack of film incentives has been a major obstacle to attracting productions. Advocates are pushing for a sustainable long-term plan that would bring billions of dollars to the state.

While some organizations oppose the initiative, since previous incentive programs did not deliver major economic benefits, industry members are hopeful for the potential growth and opportunities.

Detroit Lions' 2025 Schedule Has Been Unveiled

The Detroit Lions' schedule was released on Wednesday, May 14th, due to early schedule leaks. While last season may have been considered an 'easier' lineup, the Lions are set to play the second-toughest schedule in the NFL.

Starting with the preseason game, the Lions will be facing the Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins, and Texans.

Thu, Jul 31 – @ Los Angeles Chargers – 8:00 PM ET

– @ Los Angeles Chargers – 8:00 PM ET Fri, Aug 8 – @ Atlanta Falcons – 7:00 PM ET

– @ Atlanta Falcons – 7:00 PM ET Sat, Aug 16 – vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET

– vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET Sat, Aug 23 – vs. Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET

As for the regular season, the Lions start off against the Packers and also face the Pack on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions will play the Vikings on Christmas Day.

You can see the full Lions 2025 schedule below!

Detroit's Population Has Grown For The 2nd Year In A Row

Detroit is on the rise and growing by the day! Detroit's population grew for the second straight year in 2024!

According to The Detroit News, the newly released U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that Detroit gained nearly 7,000 people from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024. The city's population increased from 638,914 to 645,705, which is a more than 1% increase.

Due to this growth, Detroit is now the 26th most populated city in the country, overtaking Portland and just behind Boston. While it is still far from its 1950 peak of 1.9 million people, this signals major growth for Motor City.